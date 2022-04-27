The Social Security System (SSS) gave 15 days for the eight local establishments, which received delinquency notices, to settle their contributions.

The agency also ensured it will oblige employers to pay their contribution obligations for their employees.

Abdultalib Abirin, the head of the SSS in Puerto Princesa, said on Tuesday that some of the owners of the eight micro-enterprises have begun to take advantage of the SSS’s financial program to pay off their debts and that they expect all eight to comply.

“Mino-monitor natin na sa ngayon ang walong employers, tinatawagan pa rin natin na maka-comply sila kasi maliban sa makakatulong na tayo o makagaan sa employer ma-settle ang kanilang delinquency. After kasi ng 15 days na hindi sila maka-comply doon sa RACE (Run After Contribution Evaders) program na ginawa natin, hindi titigil ang SSS para habulin o i-obliga na ma-settle ang kanilang obligasyon,” Abirin said.

The eight establishments were recorded with high delinquencies as part of the RACE campaign in Puerto Princesa on April 19. Contributions which the establishments failed to remit amounted to P1.76 million.

According to Abirin, there are two options for paying their delinquencies: full payment without penalty if paid within the completion term, or installment proposal. If employees continue to refuse to cooperate, SSS will pursue legal action.

“Ang installment proposal, kahit hindi sila naka-comply ngayon sa 15 days, still ini-enforce namin na mag-avail sila, pero wala na ‘yong penalty condonation. Ibig sabihin, hindi na maka-avail ng amnesty program na mawi-waive ang kanilang penalty, kundi kasama na sisingilin ng SSS. It’s either through installment proposal,” Abirin Explained.

The first RACE campaign in Palawan was conducted in El Nido town back in 2018, where employers received a show-cause order and were mandated to comply. In the 2022 RACE campaign, SSS is focused on reminding and encouraging employers to avail of the Pandemic Relief and Restructuring Program (PRRP).

The campaign will also lead other employers in the same situation to avail programs from the agency. The agency offers PRRP 2: Condonation of Penalties on SSS contribution and PRRP 3: Enhanced Installment Payment Program.

“Siguro naman dahil sa naging activity na nakikita nila na talaga full force. Hindi naman sa atin silang pinupursige o tinatakot kundi, tayo ay lumapit para i-remind sila para maka-avail ng mga kasalukuyang programa na kung saan ay ma-settle nila ang kanilang delinquencies na merong kaakibat na condonation program,” Abirin said.

He added that SSS understands that pandemic is a factor why employers failed to remit contributions. However, he said that as long as they use the expertise of employees while operating their businesses, contributions must be settled.

“As long as mayroon silang operation na gumagamit sila ng expertise ng mga empleyado na supposed to be, sila ay magkakaroon ng automatic deduction ng kanilang mga manggagawa. Failure na hindi nila magawa ‘yon, still (inexcusable) ‘yong pandemic reason diyan,” he said.