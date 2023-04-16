The Social Security System (SSS) has announced its plan to hire more persons with disability (PWDs) in its branches and offices.

This move is to encourage the active participation of PWDs in society and provide them with gainful employment opportunities, according to SSS.

Rolando Ledesma Macasaet, the president and CEO of SSS, stated that the organization is compliant with the Magna Carta for PWDs and is committed to finding more ways to support their participation in society.

Macasaet also emphasized the importance of meaningful work during younger years in securing a better future and stated that SSS wants to do its part by providing more employment opportunities to PWDs.

“As one of the country’s primary providers of meaningful social security protection to Filipino workers, we can attest to the importance of having gainful work during your younger years not only to make ends meet but also to secure your future,” Macasaet said. “Having this in mind, we want to do our part in helping PWDs obtain this right by providing them with more employment opportunities in our offices.”

To facilitate this plan, SSS will coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), other agencies, and organizations that share similar goals. They will disseminate vacancy announcements, help with hiring processes, and ensure the provision of special facilities for PWDs.

SSS is a state-run social insurance institution that extends social security protection to Filipino workers in the private and informal sectors. Under the Social Security Act of 2018, it provides seven benefit programs namely Sickness, Maternity, Unemployment, Retirement, Disability, Death, and Funeral, as well as loan privileges.

As of December 2022, the SSS has 279 local and 28 foreign offices staffed by 6,525 regular employees.

