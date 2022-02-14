The Social Security System (SSS) announced that the contribution payment deadline for selected months in 2021 is extended to February 28, 2022, in areas declared under a state of calamity due to Typhoon Odette through Presidential Proclamation No. 1267.

Based on SSS Circular No. 2022-004 dated February 9, 2022, contribution payments that may be made until the extended deadline are applicable for the months of November and December 2021 for business and household employers; and October to December 2021 for coverage and collection partners (CCPs), self-employed, voluntary, non-working spouse (SE/V/NWS) members, and land-based Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) members in the following regions:

Region IV-B (MIMAROPA);

Region VI (Western Visayas);

Region VII (Central Visayas);

Region VIII (Eastern Visayas);

Region X (Northern Mindanao); and

Region XIII (CARAGA).

“We have seen the adverse effects brought by Typhoon Odette to our fellow citizens last December. Through this extension, we aim to alleviate the worries of our members, employers, and CCPs in the affected areas by helping them to not miss their contribution payments or avoid the penalties of late payments,” SSS President and CEO Aurora C. Ignacio said.

For employers with approved installment proposals, their post-dated checks that fall due in December 2021 and January 2022shall be deposited on or before February 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, no contributions paid retroactively by a SE/V/NWS and land-based OFW member will be used in determining his/her eligibility to any benefit arising from a contingency wherein the date of payment is within or after the semester of contingency. For example, if a SE/V/NWS or land-based OFW member gets sick in April 2022, his/her semester of contingency will be from January to June 2022. This would mean that contributions paid during this time of extension will not be used to determine the eligibility of the said member for the benefit since the date of payment falls within the semester of contingency.

Under normal circumstances, the SSS’ contribution payment deadline of business employers is every last day of the month following the applicable month, while for household employers and SE/V/NWS members, the deadline is every last day of the month following the applicable month or calendar quarter, as the case may be.

Moreover, the contribution payment deadline for land-based OFW members for the applicable months of January to September of a given year is every December 31 of the same year, while for the applicable months of October to December of a given year, it is every January 31 of the succeeding year.

If the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, payments may still be made on the next working day.

Information about online and alternative payment channels for SS contributions can be accessed at the uSSSap Tayo Portal at https://crms.sss.gov.ph.

The SSS also opened a calamity assistance package for its members and pensioners affected by Typhoon Odette. Programs under the package are the Calamity Loan Assistance Program for members and a three-month advance pension for SS and EC pensioners, which will run until April 13, 2022; and the Direct House Repair and Improvement Loan Program, which will be open for applications until December 23, 2022. The complete guidelines of the said programs can be found at https://bit.ly/SSSCI2021-020.