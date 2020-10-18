SSS contribution payment deadline further extended to November 30

SSS Circular No. 2020-006-d released on October 13 extends the deadline of delayed contribution payments in consideration of the coronavirus disease situation.

The Social Security System (SSS) has extended anew its contribution payment deadline to give covered employers and members additional time to settle their overdue contributions in the past months this year.

SSS Circular No. 2020-006-d released on October 13 extends the deadline of delayed contribution payments in consideration of the coronavirus disease situation.

Based on the circular, regular employers can pay their employees’ contributions from February to October 2020 until November 30.

Contribution payments from January to September 2020 of self-employed, voluntary, and non-working spouse (SE/VM/NWS) members and household employers for their employees may also be paid until the said deadline.

Likewise, employers with SSS-approved installment proposals are given until November 30, 2020, to deposit their post-dated checks, which fall due from March to October 2020.

Contribution payments of employers for the said applicable periods would not incur penalties if paid within the deadline.

Since November 30 is a holiday, payments may be made on the next working day.

SSS President and CEO Aurora C. Ignacio said the extension is also aligned with the Republic Act No. 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

Ignacio urged SSS-covered employers and members not to wait for the last day to settle their SSS contributions as the extension would give them ample time to pay.

“Apart from over-the-counter payment facilities, our bank partners and we have online platforms where employers and members can make their SSS payments in the convenience and safety of their homes or offices,” she added.

The list of SSS collecting partners is posted on the SSS Facebook page at https://bit.ly/3nKtIcq.

SE/VM/NWS members are reminded that no contributions paid retroactively will be used in determining their eligibility for any benefit claim wherein the date of payment falls within or after the semester of contingency.

Contribution payment deadlines for the months or quarters, whichever is applicable, succeeding the covered periods of the said extension will follow their regular schedule based on SSS Circular 2019-012 (https:// bit.ly/3iRssRf).

For more information, follow the SSS Facebook page at the “Philippine Social Security System,” Instagram account at “mysssph,” Twitter feed at “PHLSSS,” join the SSS Viber Community at “MYSSSPH Updates,” or call the SSS hotline at 1455. (SSS)

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts