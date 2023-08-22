The Social Security System (SSS) initiated the “Run After Contribution Evaders” or RACE program in the town of El Nido recently and issued final notices to nine establishments during operation to settle their obligations, particularly their contributions for their employees.

Led by Atty. Alejandre Diaz, SSS Vice President and Acting Head of the Luzon South 2 Department, and Atty. Noel Papares, Acting Head of the South Luzon 2 Legal Department, the RACE explained to establishment owners that they have 15 days to comply with the order before facing potential legal consequences.

Atty. Diaz emphasized that RACE serves as a reminder to all establishments and employers that they must fulfill their obligations to their employees as stipulated in Republic Act 11199, also known as the Social Security (SS) Act of 2018.

“Ang programang ito ay isa lamang reminder sa ating mga employers na sa ngayon ay nakakalimot sa kanilang obligasyon sa kanilang mga empleyado at ang obligasyon nilang ito ay ang mag-remit ng kontribusyon upang sa gayon, balang araw ito namang kanilang mga kapartner sa kanilang negosyo, o itong mga empleyado nila, ay magkaroon din ng benepisyo sa panahon na sila ay hindi na makapagtrabaho,” he said.

He also added that they will be implementing RACE in all municipalities and cities in Palawan. El Nido was chosen as the initial site due to its potential.

He further added that if employers in El Nido continue to neglect their obligations, the growth of the town might affect numerous workers in the area.

The SSS-Palawan Branch, led by Branch Head Abdultalib A. Abirin, participated in this activity.

According to SSS-Palawan, more than 500 establishments in El Nido are registered with the SSS, but nearly half of them closed due to the pandemic.

With the pandemic’s impact subsiding, SSS is now reevaluating which of these establishments have reopened.

Concurrently with the RACE program, SSS-Palawan organized the “SSS on Wheels” initiative. This mobile service offered services such as SS Number issuance, inquiries and verification, membership application processing, and online services. The services were provided at the covered gym in the municipality of El Nido. (OCJ/PIA MIMAROPA-Palawan)