Social Security System (SSS) President and CEO Michael G. Regino announced that the compliance deadline for the Annual Confirmation of Pensioners’ Program (ACOP) for the calendar year 2021 has been extended from March 31, 2022, to June 30, 2022.

The ACOP covers the following pensioner types:

Survivor pensioners (receiving pensions through Death Benefit)

Total disability pensioners,

Guardians and their dependents, and

Retirement pensioners residing abroad.

Retirement pensioners residing in the Philippines remain exempted from complying with the ACOP.

Regino said the extension aims to give those who have not yet complied with the ACOP more time to do so for them to avoid the suspension of their monthly pensions.

“Originally, we have given covered pensioners a period of six months from October 1 last year to comply with the ACOP for the calendar year 2021. But in view of the restrictions that were implemented at some point earlier this year due to the Omicron variant along with other considerations, we decided to extend the deadline for another three months or until June 30,” Regino said.

“We urge those who have not yet complied with the program to submit their compliance immediately for them to not miss the new deadline. We have various methods for compliance that we developed with the utmost consideration for their safety and convenience,” he added.

The guidelines and documentary requirements for the different methods of compliance such as through e-mail, mail, courier, drop box, video conference, and home visit (for total disability pensioners residing in the Philippines) can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3iwZBUE.

Covered pensioners under the ACOP who have already complied for the calendar year 2021 are no longer required to re-submit their compliance. The usual schedule of the ACOP will resume on July 1, 2022.