Following an increase in complaints of fraud cases, the Social Security System (SSS) is advising all members and employers to secure their personal information and be careful against fixers and scammers.

“We are deeply concerned with the increasing number of fraud victims who are mostly our members. That’s why we constantly remind them not to patronize these individuals. Never share your SS Number, My.SSS login credentials and other personal information with individuals who claim to be SSS employees because these will be compromised and used in illegal activities,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Aurora C. Ignacio said in a released statement Thursday.

SSS also warns the public about joining Facebook groups that charge a fee for assistance with various online transactions.

SSS said except for the replacement of the Unified Multi-purpose ID Card (UMID), SSS provides free services and does not charge its members. These organizations are illegal and unauthorized since they could be data mining accounts intended to gather personal information from individuals.

Ignacio also reiterated that SSS shall not be held accountable for any transactions once the member is found to have connived with the fixer.

This act, she explained, is considered a violation of R.A. No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018 as well as R.A. 11199 or the Social Security Act of 2018.

“Hence, we strongly advise our members to coordinate with legitimate SSS branch personnel only. Aside from that, E-centers are also available in SSS branches where they can be assisted by our member service representatives. We also made our My.SSS Portal and SSS Mobile App user-friendly which they can easily navigate and proceed with their online transactions” added Ignacio.

As part of SSS’ initiatives to curb these illegal activities, social media posts and accounts were taken down in coordination with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group.

She said it is an ongoing operation since these accounts are evident in social media accounts.

“Sending your complaints will provide notable information which will help the authorities to track them. Rest assured that the SSS shall penalize these fixers/scammers to protect the interests of our members and employers,” she said.

Concerned citizens and victims may report fixers/scammers to the Special Investigation Department (SID) through email fid@sss.gov.ph and telephone number (02) 8924-7370.

For accurate information and updates on SSS programs and benefits, visit and follow SSS on Facebook and YouTube at “Philippine Social Security System,” Instagram at “mysssph,” Twitter at “PHLSSS,” join its Viber Community at “MYSSSPH Updates,” or visit the uSSSapTayo Portal at https://crms.sss.gov.ph/.