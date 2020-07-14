SSS adopts new number coding system for scheduling transactions

SSS Palawan branch head Abdultalib Abirin confirmed this to Palawan News, stating they are set to implement the new number coding system on scheduling client transactions, which depend on the last digit of their SSS number.

The Social Security System (SSS) Palawan will adopt a new number coding system for the scheduling of transactions starting August 1, 2020.

SSS Palawan branch head Abdultalib Abirin confirmed this to Palawan News, stating they are set to implement the new number coding system on scheduling client transactions, which depend on the last digit of their SSS number.

Abirin said that the aim of this number coding is to reduce the physical contact between their clients, consistent with current health protocols.

In the new number coding schedule, the assigned day that members are supposed to go to the SSS Palawan for their transaction will depend on the last digit of their SSS number.

For those whose SSS numbers end with digits 1 and 2, they are scheduled for Monday; digits 3 and 4 are scheduled for Tuesday; digits 5 and 6 are scheduled for Wednesday; digits 7 and 8 scheduled for Thursday, and digits 9 and 0 are scheduled for Friday.

Abirin said that once the new schedule is implemented, those who are from remote areas and had not been informed about it will still be attended to. They would then be reminded to follow the day assignment the next time they return.

The transactions are done inside the building where the office is located. Clients are given a transaction number that will be called later.

Abirin said that the members are strictly reminded to observe social distancing for public safety. If members are not observing social distancing, the building management may find the office liable and file a complaint. If the office closes down, many people will be inconvenienced.

SSS Palawan is following the revised MGCQ guidelines of the COVID-19 Inter-Agency Task Force and does not transact with those who are below 20 years old, those who are pregnant, and PWDs.

Senior citizens are exempted because they have to personally file their retirement applications.

Senior Citizens are asked to leave their application in the dropbox and go home because they are within the most vulnerable age bracket. They would be notified through text messages once the transaction is complete.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the average number of transactions that the office can cater daily reaches 400 to 500.

Now, they can cater to around 150 for individual members, not counting those transacting from a company that may have up to 10 applications in one go. This number doubles during the peak season, or when there are upcoming deadlines.