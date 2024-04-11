Hundreds of individuals from the nine barangays in the town of Roxas received various services from the provincial government during the SPS Caravan held Wednesday, April 10.

Among the free services provided to the residents were healthcare services such as medical consultations, dental services, free circumcision, distribution of vitamins, and medicines through the Provincial Health Office (PHO).

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) provided free psychosocial services and learning materials for Child Development Workers.

The Provincial Agriculture Office (PAgO) distributed vegetable seeds, while the Provincial Veterinary Office (PROVET) distributed vitamins and dewormers for pets and other animals.

A job fair for job seekers was also conducted by the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO), while the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program held an orientation for youth aspiring to be scholars of the Provincial Government. Services were also provided by the Provincial Gender and Development Office (GAD).

Various services were also offered by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), MBLT 3, 2nd Palawan Mobile Force Company, and other partner agencies.

According to the Provincial Information Office (PIO), the aim of the caravan was to bring closer to the Palaweños the free services provided by the Provincial Government.

The Clustered 1 Barangays that received various free services consist of Barangay Mendoza, Bagong Bayan, Taradungan, Tumarbong, Antonino, San Isidro, Dumarao, Iraan, and Sandoval. Aside from the mentioned services, residents also received rice from the provincial government.

The group is scheduled to visit Cluster 2 and 3 Barangays of the said town starting Thursday, April 12.