There’s no greater joy than giving, and The Body Shop’s new, best-ever Christmas gift collection is bursting with love and care. This year, we are spreading love and kindness with treats packed with body-loving goodness for everybody, every budget.

Featuring packaging that’s kinder to the planet with clever, reusable constructions, this year’s line-up also supports The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade partners behind their most loved gift boxes and jute bags. Plus, every purchase over the Christmas period will help support thousands of unpaid carers, that shine a light on their ultimate acts of selfless love.

Discover what surprises are packed inside our Share the Joy Advent Calendar. Inspired by acts of selfless love shown by people all over the world, this beauty calendar is filled with joyful treats and daily acts of kindness to bring joy to your friends and family.

The sweet, vibrant and fruity fragrance of Kindness & Pears will put you in the Christmas spirit. It is enriched with pear extract from Italy and notes of juicy pear, strawberry and warm tonka bean.

Count down to Christmas Eve with our Share the Joy Advent Calendar. Open up this beauty calendar to find joyful characters spreading Christmas cheer through their love for music. Within 24 boxes you’ll also find some awesome little treats, including tub-transforming Bath Buddies, some new Body Butters with 96- hour moisture, and even a sheet mask or two to pamper you and your skin all Christmas.

The Body Shop’s special edition Love & Plums range enriched with plum extract from Turkey is guaranteed to find its way on many Christmas lists. This rich, bright, fruity-floral range combines notes of plum sorbet, peony and comforting musk. Includes Love & Plums shower gel, body yogurt, body butter, hand cream, and starry bath bomb.

Spread the love and share the joy with The Body Shop’s Christmas gift sets. These include the Palm & Pinkies Hand Cream Trio, Slather & Glow Face Mask Gift and Spritz & Shine Pomegranate and Red Berries Hair and Body Mist.

Gifts of beauty to surprise and pamper everybody on your Christmas list from The Body Shop.

This Body Shop’s new gift packaging is more sustainable than ever before. No plastic, bath and body accessories made with sustainable alternatives to plastic.

Spread the love this Christmas with The Body Shop’s sustainable gift and packaging. They’ve designed most of their gift packaging to be reused or repurposed too, so your treats and surprises have a long life after Christmas.

Make someone feel really special with this year’s line-up of special edition body care in festive fragrances – fruity-floral Love & Plum, sweet vibrant Kindness & Pear, and fresh, light, and floral Joy & Jasmine collection.

The Body Shop also has gifts to delight everybody on your list. From their Comfort & Cheer Body Butter Trio to their Shake & Swish Ginger Haircare Gift, there are top-to-toe treats to surprise and pamper every inch this Christmas.

Other ways to spread the love to people and the planet: iconic Florals & Frost White Musk® treats, overflowing with floral, cruelty-free favorites; and Fresh & Festive Drops of Youth™ to help smooth and give you a fresh-faced looking glow.

And for a gift you can feel really good about giving, you can choose from The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade must-haves, which are perfect for pampering.

The Body Shop once again partners with Yellow Boat of Hope Foundation to support their Teach Anywhere program. We aim to be part of the solution to provide tools to aid community-based intervention to help kids that are left behind in reading and numeracy to move forward. This Christmas, with every The Body Shop purchase our customer makes, The Body Shop aims to donate to build Community Learning Hut and supplies to aid the children of Zamboanga Sibugay. We invite everyone to Hop abroad, spread the love, and share the joy so that no child will be left behind. Hope Sails.

The Christmas Collection is available at The Body Shop stores, on its online store www.thebodyshop.com.ph , The SM Store, and ShopSM.

About The Body Shop

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Dame Anita Roddick in Little Hampton, England. The beauty brand pioneered corporate activism and was built on a philosophy that business can be a force for good. With its brand expression, Beauty with Heart, the company continues to be focused on five core values: Against Animal Testing, Support Community Fair Trade, Activate Self Esteem, Defend Human Rights and Protect The Planet.

All products are created using the finest ingredients sourced from the four corners of the globe, which are not tested on animals and are 100% vegetarian. The Body Shop has been in the Philippine market for twenty-five years with over 60 strategically located stores nationwide.