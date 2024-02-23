The new 2024 MLB season will commence next month from March 28 through to the end of September 2024, where livestreaming app SPOTV will broadcast and stream at least five live games a week in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines through its pay-tv channels (SPOTV, SPOTV 2) and streaming app (SPOTV NOW),” SPOTV announced in a press release.

The broadcast coverage promises five live games per week during the regular season and additional live coverage of its Jewel events. Fans will also be able to access more MLB content through its streaming app, SPOTV NOW

On top of the regular season matches and “Sunday Night Baseball”, fans can also expect additional live coverage of MLB Jewel events such as Home Run Derby, All-Star Game, and post-season events – Wild Card Series, Division Series, League Championship Series, leading up to the most anticipated World Series. Selected full post-match catch-ups and highlights will also be made available on SPOTV NOW.

“We are thrilled to bring back the excitement of MLB to our viewers. The addition of MLB to our content slate underscores SPOTV’s commitment to delivering the best of sports entertainment. Whether you’re a seasoned baseball fan or new to the sport, our extensive coverage on SPOTV and SPOTV NOW ensures an unforgettable and immersive experience,” Lee Choong Khay (CK), CEO of SPOTV, said.

The 2024 MLB season will begin in Korea when the Dodgers and Padres face off in the Seoul Series from March 20-21. A week later, all 30 clubs are slated to play on Opening Day (Thursday, March 28). The 94th All-Star Game is also set for July 16.