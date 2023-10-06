A concerned citizen turned over a spotted wood owl to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) on October 1.

PCSDS reported that Romeo Tomarong, a resident of Barangay San Manuel, returned the wildlife.

The spotted wood owl is classified as an “endangered species” under PCSD Resolution 15-521.

PCSDS encourages the public to report and surrender rescued wildlife to their office. You can reach them through the following hotline numbers: 0935-116-2336 (Globe/TM) and 0948-937-2200 (Smart/TNT). For concerns and inquiries, you can also contact them via their Facebook page.