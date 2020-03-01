The 2020 PBA All Filipino Cup

First off, 5 Time (perhaps maybe even 6 times) MVP Junemar Fajardo (San Miguel Beermen) is out probably for the rest of the upcoming season with a fractured leg while 7’0 Greg Slaughter (Barangay Ginebra) decided to take a sabbatical from the league.

Seems like there will be fewer “giants” in the upcoming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup set to unfold in March, Palawan.

First off, 5 Time (perhaps maybe even 6 times) MVP Junemar Fajardo (San Miguel Beermen) is out probably for the rest of the upcoming season with a fractured leg while 7’0 Greg Slaughter (Barangay Ginebra) decided to take a sabbatical from the league. It is not known if it’s a temporary time off for Greg or if he’s decided to just quit basketball and live the life. I personally believe he still has that juice to give it a go. Youngblood at his prime, Slaughter can still dominate local hoops if he decides to come back. I also think that the super long season took its toll on both big men as both had to face the best defense teams have to offer night in and night out.

I won’t rule out the possibility that Greg might want a short season than a full year of playing ball, something that the Asean Basketball League can provide. It did the same to rejuvenate Asi Taulava and Erik Menk’s pro careers back when people thought that both players were already over the hump.

With both Fajardo and Slaughter out of the equation, that leaves Japeth Aguilar (Ginebra), Blackwater rookie Maurice Shaw and Asi Taulava (NLEX) as the tallest players in the league today, all standing 6’9.

Losing the top 2 bigs in the league today would mean open season for the most coveted trophy of our very own PBA. The San Miguel Beermen remain to be contenders because of their championship core of Alex Cabagnot, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, and Arwind Santos. They also have the mercurial Terrence Romeo and Moala Tautuaa to support the big 4. A starting unit of Romeo, Ross, Tautuaa, Santos, and Lassiter can still give teams a very strong run for their money. I wouldn’t rule out the Beermen still winning this conference but I should say, it would be tougher without the Kraken.

Other contenders include the Magnolia Hotshots and the Ginebra Gin Kings (sans Slaughter). I am not certain yet about Talk N Text because as of this writing, the trade involving Poy Erram has not materialized. If it does get the go-ahead, TnT will be an outright final 4 player or perhaps even a strong finals bet with a starting unit of Jayson Castro, RR Pogoy, Erram at the center, Troy Rosario and Bobby Ray Parks Jr. That starting unit can give the San Miguel Corporation owned teams a run for their money.

Magnolia is still solid with Jio Jalalon, Mark Barroca, Ian Sangalang and Rafi Reavis as the core 4 while Ginebra will more than likely run a little bit more this year with a combination of LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson, Stanley Pringle, Joe Devance (when he comes back from injury) and Japeth Aguilar anchoring the paint.

Dark horses are the Alaska Aces and the Northport Batang Pier.

Alaska has JV Casio, Maverick Ahanmisi, Vic Manuel, and Abu Tratter surrounded by role players including big man Sonny Thoss. Their pre-season performance was good enough to give us a preview of what they can accomplish this conference.

The Northport Batang Pier has Christian Standhardinger at the middle. He could be the most dominant big man in the league today with Fajardo and Slaughter out. He will have Nico Elorde, LA Revilla, Sean Anthony, Jervy Cruz, Kevin Ferrer and rookie Sean Manganti backing him up. I am not sure when Robert Bollick can be cleared to play but when he becomes active, NorthPort will also be heavy final 4 contenders.

Every team has beefed up their rosters so expect a few surprises from the likes of Meralco, NLEX, Phoenix Fuel and Rain or Shine

The Columbian Dyip roster is still a bit shallow but they may spring up a few surprises with CJ Perez on the roster.

The big question mark is Blackwater with their 6’9 former Harlem Globetrotter rookie Maurice Shaw and new head coach Nash Racela. Racela has his former FEU wards with him on the roster: Mike Tolomia, Mac Belo, Carl Bryan Cruz, and rookie Ron Dennison so familiarity with the system is there. If Shaw proves to be the big man that the Elite is expecting of him, then they may be more than a dark horse this conference.

With or without the 2 best big men in the country, expect great matchups and an exciting 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. This is my favorite among all conferences of the PBA.

(The writer is a senior leader in the Business Process Outsourcing industry managing Philippine countryside operations)

