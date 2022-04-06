The low pressure area (LPA) entrenched in the intertropical convergence zone (TCZ) will continue to bring gloomy skies and scattered widespread rainshowers across Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, the Visayas, and Occidental Mindoro, the state weather bureau said Thursday.

The areas will have moderate to strong winds from the east to northeast, with moderate to rough waves.

The LPA was last spotted at 3 a.m today at 130 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said the LPA was estimated about 130 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 3 a.m. today based on all available data.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile the LPA it is monitoring outside the country’s borders at 2,453 kilometers east of Mindanao, she said, has developed into a tropical depression with maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of 70 kph, and moving west-northwest at 10 kph.

“Yong LPA na mino-monitor natin kahapon sa labas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) ay kahapon din po ng alas otso ng umaga ay nabuo at isa ng ganap na tropical depression. Continuous monitoring tayo dito sa tropical depression at nakikita natin yong posibilidad na papasok ito sa ating PAR by Monday,” Castañeda said.

She said it has a chance of impacting the Visayas and other parts of Southern Luzon.