The Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) of Palawan is kicked-off a three-day Special Recruitment Activity (SRA) on Tuesday, March 5, aimed at empowering women aspiring to work as domestic helpers abroad.

The event, taking place at the Capitol Pavilion, will conclude on March 7.

Michael Angelo Manpower Exponent, Inc. spearheads the recruitment for Household Service Workers, offering positions in countries such as Malaysia, Cyprus, and Hong Kong.

Prospective applicants, exclusively female and aged 24 to35, are required to bring their passports and high school diplomas.

The recruitment process includes orientation and pre-employment counseling, addressing the proper application procedures and necessary preparations. Emphasis is placed on coping with homesickness while working abroad.

Applicants are reminded of the importance of undergoing the employment process through PESO, ensuring guidance and additional protection throughout their overseas employment journey.

According to the Provincial Information Office, this initiative aims to highlight opportunities for women in Palawan and provides essential insights into securing employment abroad.