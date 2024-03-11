House Speaker and Palawan 3rd District legislative caretaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez is advocating for the deployment of Philippine Air Force (PAF) fighter jets to Palawan in response to yet another incident involving water cannoning and a collision between a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship and a Philippine Coast Guard vessel near Ayungin Shoal.

In a statement, Romualdez proposed to have at least two or three fighter jets currently stationed at Basa Air Base to conduct airspace patrol around Palawan, including the Kalayaan Island Group.

He clarified that the intention is not to provoke China, but rather for the PAF to fulfill its responsibility of patrolling the nation’s air space.

He also emphasized the sense of security when allied aircraft are present.

The house leader will convene with AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner, along with the heads of the Air Force, Navy, and Army in the coming days to discuss the proposed plan.

Western Command Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos and Palawan 2nd District Rep. Jose Chaves Alvarez expressed their support for Romualdez’s plan.

According to Carlos, the deployment would boost the morale of personnel in the area.