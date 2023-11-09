The duties and functions of Rep. Edward S. Hagedorn, who passed away, will be assumed by House Speaker Martin Romualdez as the caretaker for the Palawan 3rd District. This arrangement was formalized in a resolution passed by the chamber on Wednesday.

In an interview with Palawan News, Speaker Romualdez’s chief of staff Karl Legaspi stated that the District Action Office established by the late Rep. Hagedorn will be retained to ensure continued service delivery to the constituents of the 3rd district.

“Yung services na ibinibigay ni Cong. Ed, ipagpapatuloy po natin yan,” he said.

He also said that priority will be given to the district.

“Much stronger support to the priority development initiatives of the province especially in the 3rd district. It’s considered na parang congressman na rin natin sya,” he said.

Legaspi explained that the Hagedorn family personally requested for Romualdez to be the district’s legislative caretaker.

“It was manifested in the floor based on the consensus of the house and mga leaders from Palawan both si Cong. [Jose] Alvarez and [Cong.] Egay Salvame and the request of the family,” he said.

“Pero mainly, sa family yan. It was their personal request to have the speaker as the legislative caretaker,” he stressed.

He said also that the speaker will be more visible in Palawan with constant visits, especially with his advocacy in the West Philippine Sea.

“Mas mapapadalas si speaker sa Palawan as a whole kasi he is championing our rights in the West Philippine Sea. And nabanggit din po ni speaker sa mga previous interview na priority will also be given sa development ng Pag-asa Island,” he noted.