House Speaker Martin Romualdez has been appointed as the caretaker of Palawan’s first legislative district following the passing of Palawan 1st district Rep. Edgardo “Egay” Salvame on March 13.

The designation was made during a plenary session on Wednesday, March 20, with unanimous support from the House of Representatives.

“Cong. Egay was far more than just a fellow lawmaker; he was a true advocate for Palawan, a devoted public servant whose compassion and dedication resonated deeply with those he represented,” Romualdez said in a statement.

“His departure creates a significant gap in Congress, but even more so, it leaves a profound sense of loss within us. Egay was not just a colleague; he was a trusted companion and a source of inspiration, leaving behind a legacy of service that will be celebrated and remembered for years to come,” he added.

Romualdez, who represents Leyte’s first district in Congress, now holds dual responsibilities in overseeing two of Palawan’s three congressional districts.

He also serves as the caretaker of the third district, following the passing of former congressman Edward Hagedorn in October 2023.