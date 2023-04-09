While some celebrities spent the Holy Week on a grand vacation, GMA’s Sparkle artist Michael Sager chose to reconnect with his roots in Marinduque province and participate in Lenten traditions as a “Morion”

Morion, derived from the Spanish word for “helmet,” are local penitents from the island province who dressed up as Roman soldiers during the Passion of Christ.

In his Instagram post, Michael, who was born in Gasan, Marinduque, before migrating to Canada at the age of 3, shared a throwback photo of himself dressed as a morion at a young age.

“I grew up seeing people wear morion mask and outfit during lenten season. As an adult, it takes on a different meaning as I better understand the sacrifice and act of atoning for one’s sins,” he said

“I am honored to take part in this tradition, and I am grateful to be back home in Gasan,” he added.

Michael was seen taking part in a procession as well as going to the annual Moriones Festival.

