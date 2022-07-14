- Advertisement by Google -

3rd District Board Member Rafael Ortega Jr. is seeking the assistance of Palawan’s two representatives in Congress for the allocation of funds for the concreting of road from national highway going to Barangay Apu-apurawan in the town of Aborlan.

Ortega filed Resolution No. 015-22 on Tuesday during the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, to address the long-time concern of the residents travelling in this road.

Ortega said he noticed that the road was never prioritized because it belongs to separate jurisdiction as the barangay which belongs to Aborlan town is under the 2nd Congressional District while the portion of the road that leads to the barangay from the National Highway is within the territorial jurisdiction of the municipality of Narra which is part of the 3rd Congressional District.

“Kaya for the longest time hindi siya nasesemento dahil nagtuturuan ang bawat jurisdiction. Kaya minarapat ng inyong lingkod na gunawa ng resolusyong naka-address sa dalawang distrito na pagsamahin sa kanilang priority projects, na magkita sila sa gitnang bahagi nang sa ganun ang matagal nang problema sa Bgy. Apu-Aporawan ay mabigyan na ng solusyon,” Ortega stated.

- Advertisement -

The resolution which was approved in its first reading requests 2nd District Rep. Jose Alvarez and 3rd District Rep. Edward Hagedorn to include the said construction of the road in their priority projects. (With reports from Genn Magdayao)