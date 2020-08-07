SP begins hearing witnesses in Danao admin case

Screenshot from Junta Barita (Left) Suspended Narra mayor Gerandy Danao with lawyer Joseph Quiñon; (Right) Narra vice mayor Crispin Lumba, Jr., with lawyer Christopher John Cojamco

Danao, a first termer, has been accused by town’s municipal council led by Vice Mayor Crispin Lumba of irregularities related to some of the former’s administrative actions and decisions.

The complainants in the administrative case against Narra Mayor Gerandy Danao presented their main witnesses this week during two consecutive days of hearings Wednesday and Thursday at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP).

Danao’s camp is expected to present their witnesses for the defense in this coming week’s continuation of the hearings before the SP prepares to rule on the case.

Danao was placed under a 60-day “preventive suspension by the SP last week, citing “strong evidence” on some of the charges against him, including one claiming that he illegally issued mayor’s permits to a number of cockfighting events in the municipality.

The prosecution presented on August 6 Narra municipal treasurer Eduardo dela Rosa, who testified that he had informed Danao of relevant ordinances concerning the issuance of cockfighting event permits.

Vice Mayor Lumba also testified to his personal knowledge of the charges they have filed against Danao. The counsel for the defense, in cross examination, grilled Lumba mainly on his allegation that Danao had failed to dispense the town’s budget to combat COVID-19.

The town’s records officer was also presented as a witness to testify on the allegation that Danao failed to submit complete documents to the municipal council on the town’s 2020 budget needed for deliberations and enactment.

The prosecution is expected to present additional witnesses to testify on the charge that Danao was remiss in implementing the town’s water system project.

About the Author Patricia Laririt