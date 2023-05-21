The state weather bureau announced on Monday morning that the southwesterly wind flow, originating from the southwest, will bring rain to Palawan, specific areas of Mindoro, and Panay Island.

“Ngayong araw inaasahan natin na malaki ang tsansa ng mga pag-ulan dito sa bahagi ng Palawan, at dito sa may Occidental Mindoro. Dulot yan ng southwesterly wind flow o yong hanging nagmumula sa timog kanluran,” PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

Badrina explained that despite the continuation of warm and humid conditions today, the chances of lightning and thunderstorms are increasing, along with the potential for isolated rain showers.

“Magdala na tayo ng mga pananggalang sa ulan dahil mula po ngayon ay ini-expect na natin na mas mapapadalas na yong mga pag-ulan sa hapon hanggang sa gabi, at minsan, sa madaling araw,” he said.

Badrina also stated that they are monitoring Typhoon “Mawar”, named after the word for “rose” in Malaysia, which could be a “super typhoon.” It was last observed at 3 a.m., approximately 2,330 kilometers east of Mindanao.

Although it does not directly impact the country’s landmass, Typhoon Mawar is projected to track northwestward and is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday, May 26.

“Kaya mula ngayon hanggang Huwebes, asahan natin na medyo mainit pa rin yong panahon, pero sa pagpasok ng bagyong si Mawar sa PAR, ang magiging pangalan niya ay Betty,” Badrina said, noting that it could intensify the southwest monsoon.

Badrina said further that they expect it to be rainy during the weekend in the western sections of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Maaari itong maging isang super typhoon lalo na’t nasa karagatan ito kaya lagi tayong tumutok sa update ng PAGASA,” he added.

