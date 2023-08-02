The impact of the southwest monsoon continues to affect a significant portion of Luzon and Visayas, resulting in ongoing rainfall, especially in the western section. This is further intensified by the presence of Typhoon Falcon (Khanun), which remains positioned between Southern Japan and China.

This Thursday at 3 a.m., the DOST-PAGASA update shows Falcon located 715 kilometers north-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Despite this, it continues to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Zambales, Bataan, and a large portion of the Ilocos Region.

“In many areas of Luzon, asahan pa rin ang generally makulimlim na panahon, kabilang na ang MIMAROPA, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, the rest of Central Luzon, dito rin sa Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Region. Asahan natin ang maulap na kalangitan, kalat-kalat na ulan, and thunderstorms,” Estareja said, pointing out that the Bicol Region is the only area where it will be sunny.

The rest of the country can expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by the southwest monsoon or localized thunderstorms, potentially leading to flash floods or landslides.

The forecast for wind and coastal water conditions includes strong winds from the southwest with rough coastal waters (2.8 to 4.0 meters) in Luzon, moderate to strong winds from the southwest with moderate to rough coastal waters (2.1 to 3.4 meters) in Visayas, and light to moderate winds from the south to southwest with light to moderate coastal waters (0.6 to 2.1 meters) in Mindanao.

The temperature extremes for the 24-hour period ending 8:00 p.m. yesterday were a minimum temperature of 24.9 °C at 2:00 a.m. and a maximum temperature of 28.8 °C at 11:00 a.m., with a minimum relative humidity of 83% at 11:00 a.m. and a maximum relative humidity of 96% at 2:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, based on the regional forecast, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

Moderate to strong winds from the southwest will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro, leading to moderate to rough seas.

The weather conditions are expected to improve over the weekend as the cyclone continues to move west-northward at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour.