Central and Southern Luzon are affected by the southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau said Friday morning.

PAGASA said it is not also expecting any low-pressure area (LPA) to form in the next three days that could affect the country.

Ezra Bulquerin, weather specialist, said Friday forecast that isolated rains would be experienced due to the prevailing southwest monsoon or habagat in the country, particularly during the afternoon and evening.

“Kung mapapansin niyo, hindi na gaano umaabot ‘yong kaulapan sa ating Philippine landmass kaya makakaranas tayo ng magandang panahon sa Metro Manila at buong bansa. Fair weather ang inaasahan natin, bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang kalangitan. Ang mga pag-ulan na mararanasan ay isolated rain showers lang,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) did not issue any gale warning advisory over the country’s seaboards.

Light to moderate winds from the south to southeast will prevail over the western section of Luzon from 0.8 to 2.1 meters. The wind from the southeast to the south will prevail over the rest of the country with slight to moderate seas of 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

“Kaya malayang makakapaglayag ang ating mga kababayang mangingisda pati na rin ‘yong may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” he said.

