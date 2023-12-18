The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over areas in southern Palawan due to Tropical Storm Kabayan (Jelawat).

TCWS No. 1 is in effect for the southern portion of mainland Palawan, including Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Balabac, Rizal, Quezon, Narra, and the Cagayancillo Islands. This warning signals wind speeds ranging from 39 to 61 km/h, with a 36-hour lead time for preparation against potential threats to life and property.

PAGASA said in an update issued at past 9 a.m., December 18, that the center of Tropical Storm (TS) Kabayan is over the coastal waters of Manay, Davao Oriental, with sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness up to 80 km/h. The storm’s central pressure is 1002 hPa, moving westward at 20 km/h.

The tropical cyclone winds from the center of Kabayan extend up to 420 kilometers (km). Residents in affected areas should stay informed and follow instructions from local authorities.

Residents are advised to stay alert and follow safety measures.