Municipalities in the southern part of the province are currently experiencing moderate to heavy rains brought by the low-pressure area that resulted from Tropical Storm (TS) Kabayan.

The southern part of the province was placed by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 when TS Kabayan made landfall in Mindanao last Sunday. However, TS Kabayan dissipated into a tropical depression and later into an LPA.

In Brooke’s Point, MDRRMO head Joey Herredero said they are continuously monitoring the situation of major rivers.

“Wala namang significant increase sa water level ng mga ilog. Mainly galing ng dagat yung ihip ng hangin at ulan. Walang masyadong ulan sa kabundukan,” Herredero told Palawan News in a text message.

Quezon MDRRMO head Eden Cascara also said they expect heavy rains to fall anytime but they have also prepared emergency measures.

“Our emergency response teams are already on standby and we are constantly monitoring situations in the barangays,” Cascara said.

Residents from other towns also said rains have been continuously pouring since last night

No untoward incident has been reported in the municipalties.