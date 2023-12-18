The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Brooke’s Point town south of Palawan has raised the alarm and is already preparing contingency measures in anticipation of tropical storm Kabayan.

TS Kabayan carries a maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 80 km/h, and central pressure of 1002 hPa, moving westward at 20 km/h.

It made landfall in Barangay Concepcion, Manay, Davao Oriental at 9:30 this morning and is expected to exit Mindanao through Zamboanga later in the afternoon.

In its latest bulletin, Philippine Atmospheric Geographical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has placed southern Palawan towns under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number one.

A statement from MDRRMO Brooke’s Point said responders are already prepared with their equipments for any possible eventualities tomorrow and the Emergency Operation Center is expected to be activated this afternoon while other responding agencies have also been alerted.

Relief goods and other supplies are already prepositioned in strategic areas while barangay officials and DRRMOs were likewise put on standby.

The provincial DRRMO will likewise conduct a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment this afternoon, after which, the municipal DRRMOs will also conduct their own.

In Quezon, MDRRMO head Eden Cascara said they are already on standby and are waiting for the PDRA for further instructions.