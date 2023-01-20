The city water district announced an emergency water supply interruption starting Friday evening to Saturday morning affecting service connections in the city proper.

According to Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the interruption will start at 7pm on Friday (January 20) to 5am on Saturday (January 21).

It will give way to the emergency leak repair of a 900mm diameter transmission line along the Mangrove Area of South National Highway in Barangay Irawan.

The affected areas to experience no water supply are the barangays of Iwahig, Montible, Irawan, San Pedro, portion of Brgy. Sicsican (Rampano Rd., Felamer Rd., Golden Valley) and portion of Brgy. Tiniguiban (New Princesa, Purok Sandiwa).

The rest of the city proper will observe low-water supply during the repair hours.

PPCWD advised consumers from the affected areas to store water to be used during the conduct of the activity. The public may reach the city water district through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294 or at ppcwater@gmail.com

About Post Author