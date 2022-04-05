A rainfall advisory issued by the #VIS_PRSD-Mactan Radar of the state weather bureau at 5 a.m. said Palawan’s (including Kalayaan Islands) southern and central portions will experience mild to moderate rainfall with occasional torrential rains, which may continue for 2-3 hours, due to the low pressure area (LPA) in the country’s borders.

The public and those involved in disaster risk reduction and management are recommended to keep an eye on the weather and wait for the next alert at 8 a.m.

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda said that at 3 a.m., the LPA was last spotted in the vicinity of Laak, Davao de Oro.

“Ayon sa ating latest analysis ay mababa pa rin ang tsansa nito na maging bagyo in the next 24 hours, ngunit continuous monitoring po tayo at hindi rin natin inaalis yong posibilidad na ito ay mabuo at maging isang ganap na bagyo. And also, itong LPA na ito ay inaasahan po natin na patuloy itong magdudulot ng mga pag-ulan dyan sa malaking bahagi ng Mindanao — sa buong bahagi ng Mindanao, sa Visayas, at maging sa bahagi din ng Palawan,” Castañeda said.

“Kaya pinaalalahanan natin yong ating mga kababayan na mag-ingat at maging alerto sa mga banta ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa,” she added.

Castañeda said they’re also monitoring another LPA outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), which was located around 3 a.m. at 2,710 kilometers east of Mindanao.

At present, it has no direct effect on the country, but it is expected to enter PAR in the next few days to deliver rain to the eastern parts of Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

“Sa bahagi ng Palawan ay asahan po natin ang kalat-kalat na pag-ulan hanggang sa malawakang pag-ulan dulot ng LPA,” she said.