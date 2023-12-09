The Mabini, Batangas police reported that two South Korean nationals were found dead inside the sauna of a resort last Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Sun Tae Kim, 57, and Yun Seok Seo, 63. Another individual, Hak Neung Kim, 59, was found alive and is currently confined in a hospital in Batangas.

Based on initial investigation, resort employees claimed that three entered their sauna room intoxicated and were found unconscious around 3 a.m.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death of the victims.