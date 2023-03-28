South Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture Food and Rural Affairs (ROK-MAFRA) has donated 400 metric tons of rice to aid families in Oriental Mindoro affected by the oil spill, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

The DA said the donation is equivalent to 10,000 sacks of rice to be distributed to 10,000 families.

The Korean government also donated 40,000 metric tons of rice to those affected by the low pressure weather disturbance in Misamis Oriental.

“The immediate provision of emergency food aid is critical at all stages of disaster response. This provision ensures food security the earliest time possible,” said DA Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban.

South Korea has been the 6th largest donor of assistance to the country during disasters made possible through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund and the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

