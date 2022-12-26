Song Joong Ki, who currently stars as Jin Do-jun in the hit South Korean television series Reborn Rich, has confirmed that he is dating a British woman who is a non-celebrity.

Soompi, an English-language website that covers Korean popular culture, reported that he confirmed the news through his agency on December 26.

“Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings,” stated the agency. “We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.”

“We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports,” his agency added.

Song Joong Ki’s new relationship began to circulate on social media on December 7, when he was spotted in Singapore with his British girlfriend while promoting Reborn Rich.

