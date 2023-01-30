South Korean actor Song Joong Ki took to his official fan cafe on Monday to announce that he had already married Katy Louise Saunders and that she is expecting their first child.

“Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything,” the actor said.

“I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other,’ his letter to his fans said.

Song Joong Ki described Saunders as having “a kind heart” and having lived her “life passionately,” adding that she is sensible and that he admires her.

The lead star or Vincenzo and Reborn Rich said that thanks to Saunders, he has become a “better person.”

He added that they are dreaming of creating a happy family together. “We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us.”

“And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple,” he added.

The actor thanked all of his fans, saying they had always loved him no matter what.

In December of last year, Song Joong Ki shared the news that he is dating someone.

