Netflix is set to release The Adam Project on March 11, a thrilling time-travel adventure starring Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Zoe Saldaña, Jennifer Garner, and Mark Ruffalo.

The Adam Project is a film directed by Shawn Levy about fighter pilot Adam Reed (Reynolds), who hooks up with his younger self and his late father to reconcile his past while rescuing the future.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=266729928922487

It is written by Jonathan Tropper and T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin; produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Levy, and Reynolds himself.