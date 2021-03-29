Some rainshowers expected but only around Mindanao

The trough of low-pressure area (LPA) outside Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will bring rain showers to some parts of Mindanao but it is not expected to develop into a storm, according to Monday’s forecast.

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is recently located at 560 kilometers east southeast of Mindanao.

“Sa kasalukuyan, ang ating low-pressure, mababa naman ang tiyansa nito na maging isang ganap na bagyo. Sa ngayon ay patuloy natin itong binabantayan at patuloy nga ito na mababa ang tiyansa na pumasok sa ating Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

The easterlies, which is the warm air coming from Pacific ocean, will bring humid temperature and will be affecting the large portion of Luzon and Visayas areas.

“Posible pa rin magkaroon ng pulo-pulong mga dagliang pagbuhos ng ulan lalo na sa dakong hapon at gabi,” he said.

The Kalayaan islands will have a temperature level of 25 to 34 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe 25 to 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

The seaboard surrounding the province of Palawan is at slight to moderate condition.

“Para sa ating mga mangingisda at gumagamit ng maliliit na sasakyang pandagat, wala tayong nakataas na gale warning sa kasalukuyan kaya ligtas pa rin sila makakapalaot sa ano man na baybaying dagat ng ating bansa,” he added.

