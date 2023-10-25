Palawan State University has been given until February 2024 to comply with the fire safety requirements for 10 buildings under review within its premises, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The initial inspection was done last June 13 by the Puerto Princesa BFP that found that the buildings, including two four-storeys with 20 classrooms and two structures in the PalSU medical school, were not up to par with the fire safety codes needed to be issued a clearance.

BFP chief Nilo Caabay told Palawan News that PalSU was given a notice to comply on July 5, and an Affidavit of Undertaking was issued on August 9 up until February 5, giving the university six months to remedy the defects found during the inspection.

“Before sila mabigyan ng building permit, dapat may fire safety clearance sila na naisyuhan ng ating opisina (…) Pagkatapos, fire safety inspection certificate for occupancy naman ang ibibigay,” Caabay said.

The 10 buildings—the Annex for the College of Business and Accountancy, the Senior High School building, two buildings for the medical school under phase 1 and phase 2, a three-storey dormitory, the gender and development center, the registrar office building, the science and technology laboratory building, the amphitheater and the architecture building—violated two to four requirements for the fire safety clearance.

This included the absence of an emergency evacuation plan, a defective automatic fire suppression system, a defective fire detection and alarm system, and the absence of exit signages.

Caabay said that some of the buildings also lacked working fire extinguishers.

“Kapag yung building mo ay umabot ng apat na palapag or higit pa, automatic sprinkler yan. Kahit na single-stoey lang siya kung ang occupancy mo up to 115. Ang protocol mo mag-e-extinguisher ka rin based sa ating fire code,” he explained.

PalSU PRIMO spokesperson Bal Bantillo shared that the university formed a committee to address the defects, and were waiting on ongoing energizing process with Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO).

They had already secured an occupancy permit for the proposed medical school building under phase 2, while both the Gender and Development Center and the Registrar Office Building were undergoing the same process.

Bantillo said that the recommendations were already forwarded to the different contractors, who handled the building projects, and that those already in use—the PalSU Amphitheater and one building in the medical school—already had occupancy permits.

He also noted that PalSU called for a committee meeting to further discuss the expedient remedy for these buildings.

“Ang masisigurado lang po ng administration ay ginagawa din po namin talaga ang pagsunod sa codes, with the help of our engineers at mga committee natin,” Bantillo said.