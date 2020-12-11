Soldiers guarding Philippine territory in WPS receive early Christmas gifts

Commodore Renato P. David, commander of Naval Forces West (NFW), in a symbolic turnover ceremony on Friday at the Antonio Bautista Air Base in Puerto Princesa City, received 90 Noche Buena packages, 200 hygiene kits, 200 face shields, and a P90,000 check from Isetann Department Store Inc., SM Prime, Truth, and Justice Coalition and a certain Mr. Nelson Guevarra.

Military personnel deployed in the Kalayaan Islands Group in the West Philippine Sea received early Christmas gifts from civic donors.

The early Christmas gifts for the government soldiers were handed over by Commodore Carlos V. Sabarre, assistant deputy and Chief of Staff for Operations, and MMDA Traffic Chief Edison “Bong” Nebrija.

“The Command is immensely grateful to the generosity of said establishments and individuals who made this donation possible. The benevolence means a lot to the men and women in uniform who draws strength from the people’s trust and support. As the nation continues to fight COVID-19,” the NFW said in a statement.

The Naval Forces West was chosen to be the recipient of said donations due to the organization’s key role in defending the Country’s Western Frontier while battling against COVID-19.

