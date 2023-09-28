Solar pump irrigation brought to Culion

Recognizing the pressing need to address the absence of irrigation systems in Culion, the local government and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) conducted a comprehensive inspect ion of various farmlands in the island to evaluate their suitability for solar pump irrigation.

NIA Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO) Division Manager Armando Flores and Culion Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) Arnel Alcantara personally conducted the assessment covering the Sitios of Kabel Kabel, Parang, and Bintuan in Barangay Malaking Patag on September 21.

Flores stressed the significance of introducing a solar pump irrigation project in an area with limited water resources that rely heavily on rainfall.

Solar-powered pumps harness renewable energy from the sun, eliminating the need for costly fuel or electricity.

According to NIA, this technology allows farmers to diversify their crop production year-round, free from the constraints of unpredictable weather patterns.

It also grants farmers greater control over their livelihoods, promoting autonomy and contributing to improved food security in the community.