The solar streetlights provided by the city government were illuminated in Sitio Tacduan, Barangay Inagawan-Sub on Tuesday night, led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron.

In his message, the Puerto Princesa City mayor emphasized that the project holds significance for the residents in the area, ensuring their safety during the night.

“Mahalaga rin sa akin na mabigyan kayo ng maliwanag na daan at tinitirhan. Dahil alam kong malaki ang maitutulong nito sa inyong kaligtasan at pamumuhay,” Mayor Bayron said.

The solar streetlight project is an initiative aimed at installing streetlights powered by solar energy rather than traditional electricity sources. They are equipped with solar panels that capture sunlight during the day and convert it into electrical energy, which is stored in batteries.

During the activation ceremony, Bayron engaged with the residents, expressing gratitude for the signs and banners they held, conveying messages of encouragement.

“Ito ang nagiging inspirasyon ko para magsipag at mag-apura sa pagtatrabaho dahil kayo ay natutuwa at natutulungan ng mga ito,” he told them.

Purok 12 president Marcelo Salinas also expressed deep gratitude, as they had long been requesting for streetlights in their area, especially because it’s also part of the national highway leading to the southern area of the city.

“Pasasalamat lang talaga ang kaya kong sabihin mayor, kasi malaking bagay po sa amin ito,” said Salinas.