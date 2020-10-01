Solar-powered pump irrigation project to resolve rice scarcity in S. Española

NIA Palawan IMO Division Manager Conrado V. Cardenas Jr. together with NIA staff and Calambiringan IA President Jeanie G. Denzon inspects on-going construction of Isumbo Solar-Powered Pump Irrigation Project (PIP), solar pump house, control panel and accessories in Bgy.Isumbo, Sofronio Española.

NIA Palawan Irrigation Management Office (IMO) division manager Engr. Conrado Cardenas said that the project located in Sofronio Española would benefit around 13 farmers every cropping period.

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is on track to complete its first solar irrigation pump project in Palawan.

The Isumbo solar-powered pump irrigation project (PIP) is the first solar irrigation pump being constructed by NIA in Palawan.

“This project targets to resolve rice scarcity in the remote area of Barangay Isumbo, Sofronio Española by providing the 13 farmer beneficiaries of Tambiringan Irrigators Association (IA) consistent irrigation for 10 hectares of rice lands for every cropping period once fully operational,” he said.

An update given by NIA said the physical construction of the concrete water tank and pump house of the Isumbo solar-powered PIP had already reached 43.33 percent as of September 15.

An additional 49 percent will be added to its accomplishment status once the installation of the submersible pump and solar panels are completed.

NIA Palawan IMO started the implementation of Isumbo solar-powered PIP on May 29 with the project cost of

P3, 557,289.76 awarded to Reinastar Trading & Construction Supply.

The approved budget covers the installation of a solar-powered pump, pump house, control panel, and accessories and 0.399 kilometers of canal lining to be completed on October 19.

NIA has assured the public to prioritize the completion of Isumbo PIP to sustain food security in the municipality of Sofronio Española during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Isumbo PIP has 3728.5 watts or 5 horsepower (hp) submersible pump motor capable to produce 100 gallons of water per minute (gpm) proficient for aquaculture or even on higher terrain areas.

