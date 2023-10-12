The local government of Cagayancillo has established a hybrid solar-powered mini-ice plant in Sitio Cawili, Barangay Magsaysay, to support the town’s fishing industry.

The mini-ice plant, established with the help of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), has a production capacity of 1.2 tons of block ice daily, enhancing the storage and preservation capabilities in the area.

“Under the leadership of our municipal mayor, Engr. Sergio S. Tapalla, a solution was given to the lack of ice supply in Sitio Cawili, Brgy. Magsaysay in this municipality, where the Hybrid Solar-Powered Mini-Ice Plant Project was established with the help of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), whose main goal is to help fishermen maintain the freshness of their fish,” the municipal government said.

The hybrid solar-powered small-scale facility is expected to boost the fishermen’s monthly income by an estimated 30% to 50% and is expected to create new business and employment opportunities for the residents of the municipality.

Cagayancillo is an island town in Palawan found in the northeastern part of the Sulu Sea, about 130 kilometers from Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park and 300 kilometers from Puerto Princesa City.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said 1,013,340 hectares of the municipal waters are protected as a coastal marine area, which includes 528,000 hectares of municipal fisheries and an ecotourism zone, as well as about 485,000 hectares of open water that connects it to Tubbataha.