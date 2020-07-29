Solar powered irrigation sought for Narra farmers

Board member Ryan Maminta said during his sponsorship speech on Tuesday that the project would be beneficial to the farmers by increasing their income and reducing labor costs in water distribution.

The provincial board is requesting the National Irrigation Administration-Palawan Irrigation Management Office (NIA-PIMO) to allocate funds for the construction and establishment of a solar-powered irrigation system to benefit farmers in two barangays in Narra town.

“We are requesting to fund the construction in Barangay Dumangena and Malatgao. The completion of the project can help diversify agricultural production. It was designed as an energy-efficient project that has an ability to pump the water from the source to an elevated tank and releases to irrigated areas,” he said.

Recently, the NIA-PAO installed the first solar-powered pump in Barangay Isumbo, Sofronio Española to irrigate 10 hectares of farmland during the dry season.

NIA Palawan started the installation of the Isumbo irrigation project with 3728.5 watts submersible pump motor capable to produce 100 gallons of water per minute (gpm) to sufficiently irrigate the target land area.

In 2019, NIA Palawan also announced that Isumbo project will be the pilot of the agency’s solar power pump project in the province.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.