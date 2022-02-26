The city government switched on eight additional solar street lights installed in Sitio Sta. Fe in the outskirt barangay of Bacungan in Puerto Princesa on February 21.

They are in addition to the 25 solar and 22 electric lights that were inaugurated and turned on on February 9 in the area, according to a video news release by the Puerto Princesa City Information Office (CIO) on Friday.

The city government plans to add more to provide electricity to the high school and bridge in Bacungan, according to the CIO.

Bayron said in his speech that he and the city government are grateful to the Bacungan residents for their support of the solar street lights project.

“Yong presensya niyo at pasasalamat, yan yong inspirasyon namin. Nagugustuhan niyo ang project na ito kaya nagpupursigi kami na maihatid ang project na ito hindi lang sa Bacungan kung hindi sa mas maraming barangay,” he said.

Bacungan homeowners Marylyn Calingao and Nardo Rafols said they are thankful to the solar project in Sta. Fe as it will also help prevent burglaries.

“Maraming, maraming salamat sa pagbibigay ni mayor ng ilaw sapagkat maliwanag na po dito sa amin. Hindi na siguro kami mananakawan, [kasi] nananakawan kami dyan sa harapan kung anong nilalagay namin,” Rafols said.

On the other hand, Ricky Lungakit, barangay tanod of Bacungan, believes that now that the village has power, accidents will be avoided.

He added it will also help in rescuing road accident victims. “Malaki ang pagpapasalamat namin, lalo na kaming mga barangay tanod kasi pag may rescue o banggaan dito, makikita namin agad yong aksidente”.