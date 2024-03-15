The town of El Nido recently welcomed South Korean travel agents and media partners on a tour.

They visited the tourism destination town on March 9-13, according to the regional office of the Department of Tourism (DOT) in Mimaropa.

The event, organized by Aerone in collaboration with AirSWIFT, SEDA Lio, and PDOT Korea Foreign Office, aimed to provide an immersive experience for participants while updating them on the latest leisure offerings, experiences, transportation, and accommodations available in El Nido.

With the overarching goal of promoting the island as a prime destination for Free Independent Travel (FIT) and Free and Easy (F&E) leisure travelers, the tour brought together 11 travel agents and media representatives from South Korea.

Their itinerary included visits to attractions such as Bacuit Bay, Lio Beach, and the Golf Club, among other noteworthy destinations within El Nido.

Acknowledging the importance of collaboration, organizers extended their gratitude to the El Nido municipal government for their welcome and hospitality, stressing the cooperative efforts aimed at showcasing the natural beauty and rich experiences that El Nido has to offer to travelers from South Korea.