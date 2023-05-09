Over 220 senior citizens and 33 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the town of Sofronio Española have received local social pensions, the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) reported.

The PSWDO said they personally handed the social pensions from April 26-28, 2023.

The total amount given to the elderly amounted to P331,500, which covers their pension for the months of January to June 2022. Meanwhile, the total amount given to the PWDs amounted to P198,000, covering their pension for the same period.

The distribution of financial aid to indigent senior citizens and indigent PWDs in the town was in line with the directive of Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates through the Local Social Pension Program for Indigent Senior Citizens and Indigent PWDs of the PSWDO.

The program aims to help the elderly with their basic needs and to continue showing the care of the provincial government.

