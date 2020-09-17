Sofronio Española inaugurates new sanitary landfill

Mayor Marsito Acoy said Wednesday in a phone interview that the trash and garbage disposal area officially started operations on September 10.

SOFRONIO ESPAÑOLA — Municipal government officials here recently inaugurated their new sanitary landfill at Sitio Ulnob, Barangay Pulot Interior.

Acoy with other municipal government officials and representatives from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) MIMAROPA were present in the event which complies with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) order for each local government unit to have their own sanitary landfill.

Acoy said under Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, their town should have a landfill for waste disposal.

“Mas malaki ito at matagal itong magagamit para maging waste disposal ng ating bayan. Kailangan tnatin ito dahil mandato ito ng ating batas,” Acoy said.

“Yong dati kasi ay baka hindi na kayanin pa ang volume ng mga garbage o basura natin at need na magkaroon tayo ng bago,” he added.

The old garbage disposal location is located in the Pulot Center which can no longer be used as it is already overloaded.

Acoy said the new sanitary landfill is suitable because apart from being large, it is also far from the residents of their town.