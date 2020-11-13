Sofronio Española inaugurates new meat processing center

The building was funded P2.4 million by the national government as a municipal government proposal through the agriculture department, according to town agriculturist Jojo Supe.

SOFRONIO ESPAÑOLA, Palawan — Municipal officials here inaugurated Tuesday their new meat processing center (MPC) in Pulot Shore after it was turned over by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The building was funded P2.4 million by the national government as a municipal government proposal through the agriculture department, according to town agriculturist Jojo Supe.

“Kami sa Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) ang nagbigay ng proposal dyan sa pakikipagtulungan at suporta ng LGU at ni mayor [Marsito] Acoy para magkaroon tayo ng meat processing center dito,” Supe said.

The MPC will be for cutting meat and inspecting it to ensure that it is safe for consumption, packaging, and processing it into other products before delivering them to stores and selling them to customers.

The facility now has equipment for meat processing, he said, but needs additional food to add more.

“May mga stainless table na yan at ilang mga gamit pero dadagdagan pa yan ng LGU kung sakaling loobin tayo na mahanapan pa ng pondo para sa mga karagdagang gamit,” he said.

Acoy said they are thankful to the national government for helping fund the MPC through the agriculture department.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa national government na napagkalooban tayo, sa Department of Agriculture din. Malaking bagay ito sa lahat ng gustong matuto sa meat processing at magagamit ito ng ating LGU para suportahan ang meat processing business sa ating bayan,” Acoy said.