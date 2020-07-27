Sofronio Española has ‘possible’ active COVID-19 carrier

Dr. Rhodora Tingson, the municipal health officer (MHO) in Sofronio Española, told Palawan News on Monday morning that they have yet to trace the source of the virus, which the regional health authorities categorized as a “local transmission” case.

Health authorities in Sofronio Española are “contact tracing” a suspected active carrier of COVID-19 virus within the community, after a 33-year-old male asymptomatic patient Davao tested positive for the infection.

Dr. Rhodora Tingson, the municipal health officer (MHO) in Sofronio Española, told Palawan News on Monday morning that they have yet to trace the source of the virus, which the regional health authorities categorized as a “local transmission” case.

“Hindi natin masasabi kung saan siya nahawa. Posible pa din na may COVID-19 positive sa community na hindi nakikita, kaya importante [na] ma-trace lahat ng nakasalamuha niya,” Tingson explained.

The male patient was counted as a Palawan COVID-19 case, where he stayed for a certain period, before leaving for Davao on July 18.

He left Sofronio Española on July 16 through a connecting flight that landed in Manila on July 17.

“Sa Davao ang patient natin ngayon. Counted siya as patient 11 na natin. July 16 siya umalis sa Española at July 17 [nasa] Manila [na] siya. July 18 bumalik siya ng Davao,” Tingson added.

The municipality has recorded a total of 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with six recoveries and five active cases.

Of the total reported cases, 10 are all locally stranded individuals who had returned home after the government eased the travel restrictions.

(With a report from Jane Tumalac)