The Panitian Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries and Farmers Association, Inc., in collaboration with the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Municipal Office of Sofronio Española, recently concluded a two-day training program on organic vegetable cultivation and native chicken production.

Held on March 5–6, 2024, in Panitian, Sofronio Española, the initiative aimed to promote sustainable farming practices among local agricultural communities.

The activity was called “Cultivating Sustainability: Training on Organic Vegetable and Native Chicken Production.”

DAR in Palawan stated on Friday that the training was conducted under the auspices of the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Program, which aims to emphasize the importance of agricultural extension services, farm input support, and the provision of farm machinery and equipment in fostering environmentally friendly farming methods.

Melchor Gabua, an NC II holder and organic farm manager, served as the training’s resource speaker, under the direction of OIC-MARPO Rosenda Natividad and ARPO I Noida Libiran.

Participants were equipped with knowledge and skills essential for organic vegetable cultivation and native chicken production, aligning with the broader goal of promoting sustainable agriculture and contributing to a greener future.

The initiative stresses the commitment of local stakeholders to adopt eco-friendly practices and enhance agricultural productivity in harmony with the environment.