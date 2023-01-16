Governor Dennis Socrates told the local police to “live morally upright” and reminded the uniformed men that their job is to work for the “common good.”

In his message for the Provincial Police Office’s (PPO) New Year’s Call, Socrates talked about how important it was for his administration to be good at running things.

“Sa ating administrasyon, gusto natin na gumana ang sistema, dahil pag nangyari ito, magiging maayos ang lahat at magreresulta ng kapakanang panlahat. We want to make a system work—good government,” he underscored.

PPPO director P/Col. Adonis Guzman reported the police force’s accomplishments in the previous year, including a lower crime rate and making the province insurgency free.

He also laid out plans to beef up the municipal police through the construction of new municipal stations and substations.

“We targeted na maging insurgency free ang Palawan; bumaba rin ang crime rate compared to last year [2021], mayroon din tayong mga isinasaayos na pasilidad gaya ng bagong gusali ng municipal station at sub-stations… ilan ito sa way forward natin para sa improvement ng buong kapulisan sa Palawan,” Guzman said.

Socrates lauded the PPO for keeping its mandate to keep Palawan safe and peaceful.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone for always keeping the peace and order sa Palawan. Peace is an indispensable condition, kaya mahalaga talaga ang inyong kooperasyon sa Pamahalaang Panlalawigan para masigurong ligtas ang lalawigan,” the governor said.

